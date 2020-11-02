Arizona Wildcats ‘can’t wait’ for opener at Utah, but some elements will be missing

This summer, Mitchell contracted COVID-19, causing him to be quarantined for four weeks and to lose 14 pounds.

Now Mitchell faces another difficult rehab. It’s unclear how this second knee injury will impact his career.

“We’re talking on a daily basis,” Sumlin said. “I can’t give you a definitive answer right now. To me, the personal side of things is, ‘Hey, look, where are you right now? Let’s get you healthy, let’s get the surgery.’ Then we’ll figure it out after that.”

Like Mitchell, Brown posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he had crutches and a wrap and brace around his leg. Brown’s knee injury is an MCL sprain, so he has a chance to return in a few weeks. Still, quarterback Grant Gunnell couldn’t help but feel for his fallen teammates.

“You have to put yourself in their shoes,” Gunnell said. “We’ve been working for I don’t know how many months now. We’re already here for the season, and you get injured. You just have to be there for them and (try to) understand how they’re feeling.”

Mitchell and Brown weren’t projected as top-of-the-depth-chart players to start the season, but they were expected to contribute. Their losses add to the cumulative effect of the hits Arizona has taken this offseason.