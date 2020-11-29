 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats CB Bobby Wolfe opts out of season following loss to UCLA

Cornerback Bobby Wolfe brings down a pad running tackling drills as spring practice continues for the Arizona Wildcats, March 5, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Moments after Arizona's 27-17 loss to UCLA on Saturday, UA sophomore cornerback Bobby Wolfe posted on his Instagram story that he will opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season, but said "I'll be back next year." The reasoning behind Wolfe's decision to opt out is unknown. 

Wolfe, who was the Wildcats' third-highest rated prospect in the UA's 2019 recruiting class, traveled to Pasadena and was active for the first time this season. However, the Houston native didn't play in Arizona's loss to the Bruins, which marked the 10th consecutive defeat dating back to last season, a program record. Arizona is also 0-3 to begin a season for the first time since 1969. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Wolfe is the latest Wildcat to opt out this season. Citing an ankle injury, junior safety Christian Young opted out of the season earlier this week and returned home to Texas. Running back Bam Smith and JB Brown also opted to not play this season for COVID-19 concerns. 

Arizona's latest departure is another blow to an already slim secondary. Since last December, the Wildcats have lost a plethora of scholarship defensive backs including Scottie Young Jr., Troy Young (no relation), Xavier Bell, Day Day Coleman, Chacho Ulloa, Edric Whitley and Khary Crump Jr. 

As of now, the only scholarship players in Arizona's secondary this week are safety Jaxen Turner, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, safety Jarrius Wallace, junior-college transfer Isaiah Mays, cornerback McKenzie Barnes, safety Rhedi Short and cornerback Malik Hausman. 

In nine games last season, Wolfe recorded six tackles and two pass breakups. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

