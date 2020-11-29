Arizona Wildcats CB Bobby Wolfe opts out of season following loss to UCLA

Moments after Arizona's 27-17 loss to UCLA on Saturday, UA sophomore cornerback Bobby Wolfe posted on his Instagram story that he will opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season, but said "I'll be back next year." The reasoning behind Wolfe's decision to opt out is unknown.

Wolfe, who was the Wildcats' third-highest rated prospect in the UA's 2019 recruiting class, traveled to Pasadena and was active for the first time this season. However, the Houston native didn't play in Arizona's loss to the Bruins, which marked the 10th consecutive defeat dating back to last season, a program record. Arizona is also 0-3 to begin a season for the first time since 1969.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Wolfe is the latest Wildcat to opt out this season. Citing an ankle injury, junior safety Christian Young opted out of the season earlier this week and returned home to Texas. Running back Bam Smith and JB Brown also opted to not play this season for COVID-19 concerns.

Arizona's latest departure is another blow to an already slim secondary. Since last December, the Wildcats have lost a plethora of scholarship defensive backs including Scottie Young Jr., Troy Young (no relation), Xavier Bell, Day Day Coleman, Chacho Ulloa, Edric Whitley and Khary Crump Jr.