Jace Whittaker found out what life was like without football last season. Oh, he was around, coaching up his Arizona Wildcats teammates. But a pair of injuries prevented him from playing, aside from one series.
The smart, gritty cornerback is back for a fifth year. He’s two practices into his final training camp. Despite last year’s rotten injury luck, Whittaker isn’t holding anything back.
“Don’t take this for granted,” the senior said. “You never know what’s gonna happen the next second. So just go as hard as you can go every chance you get.”
Whittaker is taking a seize-the-day approach to his final season. He’s embracing everything about it – including the ramped-up competition at his position.
While the offensive and defensive lines have been a focal point for Kevin Sumlin and his staff, they also have worked to beef up the perimeter positions. Wide receiver and cornerback have undergone considerable turnover since last season, but both spots are teeming with young, impressive-looking athletes.
Sophomore cornerback McKenzie Barnes was one of the stars of the spring game. Freshman corner Christian Roland-Wallace was one of the most buzzed-about players in spring practice. Fellow freshman corner Bobby Wolfe’s athleticism and bravado impressed Khalil Tate this summer.
Whittaker and veteran Lorenzo Burns likely will start. But they’ll be pushed in a way they haven’t been previously. Whittaker welcomes it.
“If your seat doesn’t feel hot, you don’t feel antsy, you (don’t) feel like you want to earn a spot,” Whittaker said, “then you’re really in the wrong building.”
Whittaker obviously wants to hold onto his starting job, but he understands the potential benefits of a deeper rotation. When they were both healthy in 2017, Whittaker and Burns each played more than 950 snaps. No other corner played as many as 100. Whittaker and Burns appeared to wear down late in the season.
“The coaches are the experts,” Whittaker said. “If they think so, I’ll buy in. We’re all fully bought in. So whatever they say, we’re going with it.”
Whittaker said the buy-in, teamwide, is greater this year than last. The sense of uncertainty inherent in any coaching transition has dissipated.
“That first year, you don’t really know what’s going on,” Whittaker said. “You don’t have a feel for the coaches. You don’t understand. Do they really want you? Everybody’s bought in this year.”
What’s the biggest difference Whittaker sees?
“It’s the little things,” he said. “Do you wake up with a good attitude? Do you wake up like you have to come in today? Or do you wake up like you get to come in today?
“It’s a big difference just walking around and how your mentality is. We changed the mentality, that’s for sure.”
More byes, no complaints
Arizona is one of four FBS teams opening the season in “Week Zero.” Sumlin prefers the way this year’s schedule lays out compared to last year’s slate.
The UA has a bye after visiting Hawaii on Aug. 24 – one of three off weeks during the season. Because of the way this year’s calendar breaks, every school gets two byes. The Wildcats chose to take a third rather than schedule a 13th game, which schools are allowed to do if they play in Honolulu.
“It’s a little bit different,” Sumlin said. “I’m not complaining. I’d rather do that than go 10 straight like we did last year.”
The 2018 Wildcats didn’t have their bye until November. Banged-up players such as Tate and tackle Layth Friekh never got a chance to rest and recuperate from nagging sprained ankles.
Tate tried to play through his injury until Sumlin mercifully pulled him in the first quarter of the Oct. 12 game at Utah. Tate sat out the following week at UCLA and played some of his best ball of the season upon his return. He compared the situation to being sick but still going to work every day.
“You’re gonna get a little better,” Tate said. “But you’re (still) going to be sick.”
The ’19 Wildcats will have plenty of opportunities to recover from injuries. The first bye also coincides with the start of classes, so it should be easier for players to make that adjustment.
There’s one more benefit to starting the season a week early: The UA-Hawaii game will air unopposed on CBS Sports Network. The entire college football world will be watching.
“That’s an opportunity for exposure for our program and for our university,” Sumlin said.
Sumlin on Tomey
Sumlin’s only regret about the Hawaii game is that Dick Tomey won’t be there to see it.
Tomey, who passed away in May, guided the Rainbow Warriors for 10 seasons before coaching the Wildcats for 14. The iconic coach developed an enduring bond with the islands and their inhabitants.
“It would have been something to get him to this Hawaii game,” Sumlin said. “It’s unfortunate.”
Sumlin and his players will acknowledge Tomey every day, however. The school announced Thursday that it would be naming its football practice fields in Tomey’s honor.
“There couldn’t be a better situation for the work that these guys put in and the discipline and the things he preached every day,” Sumlin said.
“Don’t think that we’re not reminding our players of that as they step on this practice field.”
Extra points
- LB Tony Fields II returned to practice after missing the first day to attend to a personal matter. Fields’ grandmother recently passed away.
- Quarterback Kevin Doyle (shoulder) dressed but didn’t do any throwing during the period open to the media.
- Redshirt sophomore Edgar Burrola worked with the first-team offensive line at right tackle. Burrola started the spring game there but got hurt early and had to come out. He appears to have fully recovered.
- Offensive lineman Jon Jacobs and defensive end Kwabena Watson did not participate in practice. Cornerback Malcolm Holland left early.
- Visitors included three-star cornerback Robert Regan of Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School and former UA defensive line coach Vince Amey, who’s now with the XFL’s Los Angeles team.
- Sumlin on Jamarye Joiner’s transition from QB to receiver: “He knew where to line up because he was putting people together at quarterback, which makes him ahead of some of the freshmen that just got here. He’s got some natural hand-eye. Obviously, he’s a really good athlete, and it looks like he’s having fun.”
- Whittaker on last year’s season-ending loss to Arizona State: “It’s a scar that was left on us. Scars don’t hurt. But you know it’s there, and it annoys you.”
- Whittaker on how Wolfe got the nickname “Hollywood”: “He took off his shirt one day. His back said ‘Hollywood.’ So that’s his name. We didn’t choose it. His tattoo artist did.”