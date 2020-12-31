Arizona Wildcats CB Lorenzo Burns declares for NFL draft

After five years at Arizona, Lorenzo Burns is ready to put Tucson in the rear view.
The Arizona cornerback officially entered his name in the 2021 NFL draft, the UA football team announced via Twitter on Thursday.
Thank you @lorenzoburns2 for your commitment and sacrifice! 🐻⬇️🅰️ #WildcatforLife pic.twitter.com/Ngciev6anp— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 31, 2020
Burns started all 17 games at cornerback over the last two seasons, and ended his college career with 191 tackles, 26 pass-breakups and nine interceptions.
In his first season in 2016, Burns appeared in the first two games but gained a redshirt year after suffering a season-ending injury. In '17, Burns started all 13 games at "boundary" cornerback, including the Wildcats' loss to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl.
In the '18 season, Burns only missed the Arizona State and Colorado games with injury but started 10 contests in Kevin Sumlin's first year at the UA. As a redshirt senior in '19, Burns was named Arizona's Defensive MVP after recording 46 tackles and four interceptions, and earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.
After opting to stay with the Wildcats in 2020 rather than declare for this past NFL draft, Burns earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors and started every game during the abbreviated COVID-19-affected season.
During Burns' time at the UA, he never had the same position coach for more than two years. Burns' cornerbacks coaches were Donte Williams ('16), Marcel Yates ('17), Demetrice Martin ('18-'19) and Greg Burns (no relation).
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports