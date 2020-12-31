Arizona Wildcats CB Lorenzo Burns declares for NFL draft

After five years at Arizona, Lorenzo Burns is ready to put Tucson in the rear view.

The Arizona cornerback officially entered his name in the 2021 NFL draft, the UA football team announced via Twitter on Thursday.

Burns started all 17 games at cornerback over the last two seasons, and ended his college career with 191 tackles, 26 pass-breakups and nine interceptions.

In his first season in 2016, Burns appeared in the first two games but gained a redshirt year after suffering a season-ending injury. In '17, Burns started all 13 games at "boundary" cornerback, including the Wildcats' loss to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl.