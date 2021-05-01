Arizona Wildcats CB Lorenzo Burns signs with Cardinals as UDFA

Lorenzo Burns wasn't one of the three former Arizona Wildcats who heard their names called on the final day of the NFL draft on Saturday, but the UA cornerback wasn't on the market for long.

Burns will begin his professional football career two hours from a place he's called home for the last five years after he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent minutes after the draft concluded.

Burns will now reunite with ex-Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker, who signed with the Cardinals last season as an undrafted free agent.