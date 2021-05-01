Arizona Wildcats CB Lorenzo Burns signs with Cardinals as UDFA

Lorenzo Burns wasn't one of the three former Arizona Wildcats who heard their names called on the final day of the NFL draft on Saturday, but the UA cornerback wasn't on the market for long.
Burns will begin his professional football career two hours from a place he's called home for the last five years after he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent minutes after the draft concluded.
Burns will now reunite with ex-Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker, who signed with the Cardinals last season as an undrafted free agent.
SIGNED ✍️@lorenzoburns2 is heading to the Cardinals! 🌵#PRO #ItsPersonal @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/8SMarRX1zn— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 1, 2021
The Cardinals have maintained a UA connection in recent years and have signed ex-Wildcats such as linebackers Brooks Reed and Scooby Wright, along with Burns and Whittaker.
In five seasons with the Wildcats, the 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound Burns had 192 tackles, nine interceptions and 35 pass break-ups.
With the Cardinals losing All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson leaving Arizona and signing with the Minnesota Vikings, Burns will compete at a position that was emphasized in draft; five of the Cardinals' seven picks in this year's draft are defensive players, including two cornerbacks, Marco Wilson (Florida) and Tay Gowan (Central Florida).
Arizona recently added former Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler, and returns Robert Alford and Byron Murphy Jr.
Burns joined linebacker Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Houston Texans) and running back Gary Brightwell (New York Giants) as ex-Wildcats to sign with NFL teams out of college.
