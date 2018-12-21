Longtime Arizona Wildcats starter Nathan Eldridge is taking his talents to another Pac-12 program. The offensive lineman announced Friday that he will play at Oregon State in 2019.
Eldridge started every game for the Wildcats from 2016-17 before missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a knee injury. The center's replacement, walk-on sophomore Josh McCauley, anchored an offensive line that led the way for the top rushing attack in the Pac-12.
The presence of Oregon State's offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, who coached Eldridge at UA as the school's O-line coach from 2013-17, likely weighed heavily into the transfer's decision. Eldridge revealed his plans to transfer last week and said he would be taking an official visit to Oregon State. OSU was the only school he visited.
As a graduate transfer, Eldridge will be able to play immediately for the Beavers.
Coaches voted the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Eldridge All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2017, the same year the Associated Press named him second-team All-Pac-12 after he started all 13 games for the country's No. 3 rushing offense.
Kevin Sumlin and company added a heap of size and depth to the offensive line on early signing day Dec. 19, including Josh Donovan, Paiton Fears, Jamari Williams and Marana High's Jordan Morgan.
McCauley is expected to compete with Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel at center in 2019.