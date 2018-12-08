Nathan Eldridge, a longtime starter on the Arizona Wildcats' offensive line whose 2018 season was scuttled by injury, is taking an official visit to Oregon State this weekend and plans to play elsewhere next season as a graduate transfer.
Eldridge, a center, was one of two players visiting Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, according to BeaversEdge.com. OSU's offensive line coach is Jim Michalczik, who held the same job at Arizona from 2013-17.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 297-pound Eldridge started 25 games for the Wildcats from 2016-17, and was expected to anchor the line again this fall before suffering a knee injury. He was replaced by walk-on Josh McCauley, and the Wildcats went on to lead the Pac-12 in points (31.3) and rushing yards (202.4) per game. Coach Kevin Sumlin praised McCauley following Arizona's season-ending loss to ASU, calling him one of the team's most consistent players.
Eldridge's pursuit of a graduate transfer means he plans to graduate either this month or in May, and believes he'll be medically cleared to play. Eldridge was listed as a redshirt junior last season.
The UA's roster is expected to change significantly over the next month, between transfers and players who sign as part of early signing day. Depth on both the offensive and defensive lines remain an area of emphasis for Sumlin and his staff.