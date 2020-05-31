Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin calls for 'better understanding among all of us' after George Floyd incident

"I wear many hats each day: Father, brother, son, coach, friend, boss, colleague. But yet no matter what hat I put on, the color of my skin does not change. Being a college head football coach, blessed to earn more than I ever could have imagined, does not make me immune to the same suspicious stares, to the same fears of being pulled over, to the same assumptions that others make of me, to the same racist remarks sent in my directions simply because I am black.

"I was born in 1964 in the heart of the civil rights movement and grew up with a generation that should have done more to correct the wrongs in America. But maybe we have failed. George Floyd's death is the latest of hundreds — thousands? — of unnecessary and tragic deaths of black men and women during my lifetime that never should have happened. But we didn't push hard enough for change.

"When I look at my football team, a true melting of diversity, I am buoyed by their thoughtfulness, their desire to do better and their willingness to demand change. Perhaps this generation will be the ones to fundamentally ensure social justice in America.

"So, for now, what I will focus on is what I can control: My own resolve to be a part of the solution. In gestures big and small, each and every day, I must do my part to foster a better understanding among all of us. And if each of us takes on similar responsibility, maybe we won't have to every think, 'Not again."

