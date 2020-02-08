Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin feels pressure to succeed — not only for his school but his race

Tomlin’s success has not spurred a surge in minority hiring, at least not a sustained one. There are no simple solutions to the ongoing problem of underrepresentation, but Sumlin does feel a responsibility to do his part — by winning. The way he sees it, he isn’t just coaching for his school, his team, his family or himself.

“Everybody’s got pressure at this level to succeed,” Sumlin said. “What you want to do is have success so that it makes it easier for people who look like you to be in these roles.”

Although the Wildcats have struggled under his leadership, Sumlin has been a trailblazer for black coaches. He isn’t the first member of his family who can make that claim.

Segregated South

William Sumlin Jr.’s first coaching job came as an assistant at a high school in Milton, Florida. There, he met his future wife, Marion, who was the librarian at the school.