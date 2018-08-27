Kevin Sumlin faced his first real controversy as Arizona Wildcats coach over the weekend, and he handled it swiftly and decisively.
On Friday afternoon, a video surfaced in which linebacker Santino Marchiol apparently used a racist term to describe some of his former teammates at Texas A&M. By Monday afternoon, Marchiol had been dismissed from the UA program.
Sumlin made the announcement during his first game-week news conference, saying: “He was informed this morning that he’s no longer on the team.” Sumlin declined to elaborate on the reason for Marchiol’s removal, but it stands to reason that it was related to the video.
As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, an unidentified male and female can be heard narrating a video of an A&M spring practice.
The video first appeared on a Hudl account belonging to Marchiol.
The male twice uses the word “monkey” to describe teammates, at least one of whom is black. After Marchiol tackles one of the players, a running back, the female says: “Oh my God, you got him again on the next one.”
Marchiol, who is white, transferred to Arizona to continue playing for Sumlin, who is black. Marchiol arrived in Tucson earlier this summer and sought immediate eligibility. In his appeal for a waiver, he accused the new A&M staff of committing multiple NCAA violations, including making him run sprints while injured.
He and his family hoped that would qualify as “documented mitigating circumstances,” which can exempt a student-athlete from having to sit out a year when transferring from one Division I school to another.
Attorney Thomas Mars, who helped quarterback Shea Patterson gain immediate eligibility after he transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan, represented Marchiol.
Mars released the following statement to ESPN about his client’s dismissal from Arizona:
“As someone who helped lead the effort to advance diversity in the legal profession, served on the National Urban League board and worked closely with people like Dennis Archer, Rev. Al Sharpton and other prominent African-American leaders, I understand and respect the university’s decision.
“On the other hand, as someone who’s grown close to Santino and who knows the quality of his character, the depth of his faith and the sincerity of his convictions, I’m heartbroken. What can be heard on the highlights video doesn’t reflect the values or beliefs of the young man that I’ve come to know.”
Had he been eligible and remained with the team, Marchiol likely would have been the primary backup to “Mike” linebacker Colin Schooler. Marchiol also would have played on special teams.
Schooler’s main backup now is probably redshirt sophomore Jacob Colacion, who missed time during training camp because of an undisclosed injury.
‘Two scenarios’
Sumlin was asked how the offensive line is coming together with the opener against BYU just five days away.
“We better be coming together pretty quickly,” Sumlin said.
No position has undergone more changes since last season, and it remains Arizona’s biggest concern entering this season. None of last year’s starters is expected to be available against BYU, and only one projected starter, right tackle Cody Creason, has starting experience in Division I.
The Wildcats’ most experienced lineman, Layth Friekh, must sit out the first two games because of an NCAA ruling that gave him a fifth year of eligibility. The composition of the line will change when Friekh — whom Sumlin called “one of (our) better players” — returns Sept. 15 against Southern Utah.
“You’re looking at two scenarios,” Sumlin said. “You’re looking at the first two games and who’s playing in that. And then when he comes back, now what?”
Friekh is expected to slide into his familiar left tackle spot when he returns. He has started 34 games there over the past three seasons. Whether his replacement moves to another position or the bench remains to be seen and likely will be determined by performance in the first two games.
Sumlin has yet to release a depth chart. He said one would be coming “sometime this week.”
Dawkins departs
Former UA quarterback Brandon Dawkins has left Indiana after being beaten out for the starting job by Peyton Ramsey.
Dawkins transferred from Arizona after graduating in May. He had little to no chance of regaining his starting spot at Arizona after the emergence of Khalil Tate.
“We wish him nothing but the very best,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen told reporters, calling Dawkins a “fine young man.”
Dawkins appeared in 22 games for Arizona, including 14 starts.
He passed for 2,418 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,582 yards and 20 TDs.
Extra points
- Regarding the other A&M transfer, Sumlin said offensive lineman Robert Congel is “not eligible right now.” Whether he will become eligible this season remains to be seen, but usually these decisions are finalized by this point.
- Sumlin was pleased with how his players handled their mock-game responsibilities last Saturday. The team worked on substitutions and critical situations, including end-of-half and end-of-game scenarios. The UA was scheduled to conduct a light practice Monday before working in full pads Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The BYU game will be among several in the Pac-12 this season featuring a shorter halftime. The intermission will last 15 minutes, down from 20. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it’s a significant change in terms of communication,” Sumlin said. “You have to be extremely organized.”
- Sumlin, on last Friday’s pep rally having to be moved from Arizona Stadium to McKale Center because of inclement weather: “It was like an old-fashioned high school pep rally in there. I told Sean (Miller), we did everything but run through the paper hoop.”
- About 10 minutes into Sumlin’s press briefing, the lights on the fire alarms at the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility began flashing. The alarm never sounded.