Colin Schooler, right, led the Wildcats in tackles with 119 tackles, including 21.5 TFLs in 2018. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Associated Press' All-Pac-12 team was announced on Thursday and Arizona's J.J. Taylor and Colin Schooler made the cut. The voting panel featured sportswriters and broadcasters that cover the conference. 

Schooler, the UA's standout sophomore linebacker, was voted to the second-team defense days after he received honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 team. Coming off a freshman All-American season, Schooler led the Wildcats in tackles with 119 and is fifth in FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss. 

Schooler joined Jordan Kunaszyk (Cal) and Nate Landman (Colorado) on the All-Pac-12 second team as Chase Hansen (Utah), Ben Burr-Kirven (Washington) and Evan Weaver (Cal) were named to the first team. 

Taylor, Arizona's star running back, was listed as a first-team all-purpose player selection with ASU's Eno Benjamin and UCLA's Joshua Kelley named as first-team running backs. Taylor finished the 2018 campaign with 1,434 yards, which is ranked second in the Pac-12 and sixth in FBS, only trailing Benjamin. 

Taylor was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team as a running back, but for the AP poll, he got the nod from his performance on offense and special teams. Against Oregon State on Sept. 22, he rushed for a career-high 284 yards, the fourth-most in UA history. 

Taylor also recorded 133 yards as a receiver and 540 as a kick returner, giving him 2,107 for the season. In Arizona's final nonconference game of the season, Taylor had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. 

AP All-Pac-12 teams listed below

Conference Honors

Despite not appearing in the Pac-12 Championship, Washington State nearly cleaned house for the AP Pac-12 individual honors. AP named WSU's graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. 

Minshew led the Cougars to a 10-2 record and led the nation in passing with 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also quarterbacked a Cougars offense that led the Pac-12 in total offense with 461.8 yards per game. 

WSU head coach Mike Leach won AP Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Leach won 10 games this season, a first for him since 2008 when he led Texas Tech to an 11-2 record. 

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven was named AP Defensive Player of the Year. 

First-team offense

QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State

RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

G Shane Lemieux, Oregon

C Nick Harris, Washington

G Jordan Agasiva, Utah

OT Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA

WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

All-purpose J.J. Taylor, Arizona

PK Matt Gay, Utah

First-team defense

DE Bradlee Anae, Utah

DT Greg Gaines, Washington

DT Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DE Justin Hollins, Oregon

LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington

LB Chase Hansen, Utah, Utah

LB Evan Weaver, California

CB Byron Murphy, Washington

S Taylor Rapp, Washington

S Ashtyn Davis, California

CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Second-team offense

QB K.J. Costello, Stanford

RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

RB Zack Moss, Utah

OT Kaleb McGary, Washington

G Chris Brown, USC

C Jake Hanson, Oregon

G Gus Lavaka, Oregon State

OT Patrick Mekari, California

TE Kaden Smith, Stanford

WR Dillon Mitchell, Oregon

WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

All-purpose Britain Covey, Utah

PK Jet Toner, Stanford

Second-team defense

DE Logan Tago, Washington State

DT Leki Fotu, Utah

DT Jordan Scott, Oregon

DE Christian Rector, USC

LB Jordan Kunaszyk, California

LB Colin Schooler, Arizona

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

CB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon

CB Camryn Bynum, California

S Jalen Thompson, Washington State

S Ugochukwu Amadi, Oregon

CB Elisha Guidry, UCLA

CB Julian Blackmon, Utah

P Jake Bailey, Stanford

