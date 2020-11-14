Arizona Wildcats come up just short in opening upset bid of No. 20 USC

Havrisik’s 32-yard field goal – set up by Gunnell’s 19-yard scramble – cut the deficit to 17-13 at halftime.

The scene in and around Arizona Stadium was peculiar to say the least. With the Pac-12 prohibiting tailgating and in-stadium attendance because of the pandemic, traffic was sparse on the streets and sidewalks around campus.

A little over 90 minutes before kicking, about two dozen guests of UA players and coaches lined up outside the northeast corner of the stadium. They all had to wear masks and show that they had taken a wellness check.

The UA players guests numbered around 200 and sat on the east side of the stadium, including in the otherwise empty ZonaZoo section. They were clustered in groups of four and separated by several feet.

A smattering of USC guests sat in the northwest corner. Opposite them, in the southeast corner, sat 24 UA players deemed unavailable for the game.

The Pac-12 isn’t allowing bands or cheerleaders inside stadiums this year either. But the UA came up with a workaround: The band and cheerleaders performed at Bear Down Field, which is just north of the stadium. Their routines were shown on the video board.

Veteran center Josh McCauley started for the Wildcats after missing much of fall camp because of a knee injury.

Three Arizona receivers expected to be part of the rotation did not suit up: Casteel, Drew Dixon and Dyelan Miller. The UA classified them as “unavailable,” per Pac-12 policy.

The Wildcats had seven new starters on defense: defensive linemen Aaron Blackwell, Kyon Barrs and Roy Lopez; linebackers Freeburg and Parker Henley; and safeties Rhedi Short and Jaxen Turner.

Arizona didn’t punt until the third quarter, and it was freshman Tyler Loop who got the assignment instead of sophomore Kyle Ostendorp.

