Arizona Wildcats commit KC Ossai is determined to make a name for himself

The boys didn’t take to American football at first. It reminded KC of rugby, and he didn’t like rugby. Soccer was the preferred sport in the Ossai household.

But KC started playing football with his new classmates at recess. He didn’t know the rules – at first, when guarding a receiver, he would just hold him – but the game grew on him. His older brothers were playing too. It was fun. And you got to hit people.

“Just being able to physically dominate the person in front of you,” KC Ossai said, “and then let them know about it after you do it.”

Joseph eventually would earn a scholarship at Texas. Philip would land at Houston Baptist. KC, unsurprisingly, chose a different path.

Man in the middle

Recruiting is about relationships, and the relationship between the Ossai family and Kevin Sumlin helped Arizona land a commitment from KC. Sumlin had recruited Joseph Ossai while at Texas A&M. He chose Texas, in part because A&M had fired Sumlin.

Sumlin and the staffers he brought from A&M “knew my mom, my dad, my whole family,” KC Ossai said. “So it just clicked for me. They know me; I know them. I know what they’re doing.”