Arizona Wildcats complete defensive staff with addition of Andy Buh as OLB coach

The Arizona Wildcats are set to complete their defensive overhaul with a coach who has extensive coordinator experience at the FBS level.

Arizona has tabbed Andy Buh to coach outside linebackers. Buh has been a defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at five schools, most recently Rutgers and Maryland. An official announcement is expected later today.

Buh joins defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach Stan Eggen as new additions to Kevin Sumlin’s staff. The plan is for Rhoads to coach inside linebackers as Arizona moves toward a base 3-4 defense. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, the lone defensive assistant retained from last season, is expected to take over the entire secondary.

Buh spent the 2019 season at Rutgers, which fired head coach Chris Ash three games into the campaign. Buh served as Maryland’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons. The 2018 Terrapins defense had 18 interceptions; the ’16 squad had 38 sacks.

Buh, 46, has several ties to the West Coast. His hometown is Escondido, California, and he played linebacker at nearby Palomar College before transferring to Nevada.