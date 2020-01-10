Arizona Wildcats complete defensive staff with addition of Andy Buh as OLB coach

The Arizona Wildcats are set to complete their defensive overhaul with a coach who has extensive coordinator experience at the FBS level.
Arizona has tabbed Andy Buh to coach outside linebackers. Buh has been a defensive coordinator or co-coordinator at five schools, most recently Rutgers and Maryland. An official announcement is expected later today.
Buh joins defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads and defensive line coach Stan Eggen as new additions to Kevin Sumlin’s staff. The plan is for Rhoads to coach inside linebackers as Arizona moves toward a base 3-4 defense. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, the lone defensive assistant retained from last season, is expected to take over the entire secondary.
Buh spent the 2019 season at Rutgers, which fired head coach Chris Ash three games into the campaign. Buh served as Maryland’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons. The 2018 Terrapins defense had 18 interceptions; the ’16 squad had 38 sacks.
Buh, 46, has several ties to the West Coast. His hometown is Escondido, California, and he played linebacker at nearby Palomar College before transferring to Nevada.
After playing two seasons for the Wolf Pack (1993-94), Buh began his college coaching career there as a graduate assistant. After stops at Cal (2000-01), San Diego State (2002-05) and Fresno State (2006), Buh spent three seasons at Stanford, including two as the Cardinal’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The ’09 Stanford defense featured future All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.
Buh then returned to his alma mater, where he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for two seasons. In 2012, Buh coached linebackers at Wisconsin, including future pro Chris Borland. Buh spent 2013 as the DC and linebackers coach at Cal and 2015 as the outside linebackers coach at Kentucky.
In his role at Arizona, Buh will be tasked with coaching up a group of edge rushers who underachieved in 2019, when the Wildcats ranked last in the Pac-12 with 17 sacks. Players such as team sack leader Jalen Harris, who primarily played defensive end last season, likely will move to outside linebacker in the new scheme.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev