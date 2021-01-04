Arizona Wildcats complete offensive staff by hiring Dougherty, Graham, Cummings, Paopao

Arizona on Monday announced the addition of four assistant coaches who will round out the first offensive staff under Jedd Fisch.

Former UCLA receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty will be Arizona’s passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach; former Ohio State and NFL running back Scottie Graham will coach the Wildcats’ running backs; former San Jose State receivers coach Kevin Cummings will be the receivers coach; and former Washington and UNLV tight ends coach Jordan Paopao will coach tight ends.

Arizona previously announced Brennan Carroll, who’s currently with the Seattle Seahawks, as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Two defensive coaches, Chuck Cecil (defensive backs) and Ricky Hunley (defensive linemen) were hired last week. The Wildcats still need a defensive coordinator, a linebackers coach and a special-teams coordinator.

We’ll have more on the new staff members later today.

