 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats complete offensive staff by hiring Dougherty, Graham, Cummings, Paopao
editor's pick top story

Arizona Wildcats complete offensive staff by hiring Dougherty, Graham, Cummings, Paopao

UA still on the lookout for defensive coordinator, LB coach, special-teams coordinator

Michigan quarterback coach Jimmie Dougherty, right, watches Marqualan Smith, a quarterback at Memphis Catholic High School, pass in an accuracy drill Wednesday, June 8, 2016 at a Michigan Satellite Camp at Pearl High School in Pearl, Mississippi.

 Rogelio V. Solis / The Associated Press

Arizona on Monday announced the addition of four assistant coaches who will round out the first offensive staff under Jedd Fisch.

Former UCLA receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty will be Arizona’s passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach; former Ohio State and NFL running back Scottie Graham will coach the Wildcats’ running backs; former San Jose State receivers coach Kevin Cummings will be the receivers coach; and former Washington and UNLV tight ends coach Jordan Paopao will coach tight ends.

Arizona previously announced Brennan Carroll, who’s currently with the Seattle Seahawks, as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Two defensive coaches, Chuck Cecil (defensive backs) and Ricky Hunley (defensive linemen) were hired last week. The Wildcats still need a defensive coordinator, a linebackers coach and a special-teams coordinator.

We’ll have more on the new staff members later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News