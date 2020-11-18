Arizona Wildcats continue to lose field-position battle, even when specialists do their part

“That’s just something we can’t have,” Gunnell said. “That’s the No. 1 drive killer.”

Penalties hurt the Wildcats during that period, and they contributed to a field-position differential of minus-20 in the third quarter.

Arizona forced USC to punt on the opening drive of the second half. The kick landed in the end zone. But the Wildcats inexplicably committed a holding foul on that play. As a result, they began their next drive at the 10.

On the first play after Lewis’ missed field goal, receiver Boobie Curry was flagged for a facemask violation. Again, Arizona was pushed back to its 10.

In addition to the holding penalty on the punt, the Wildcats made another mistake on special teams that cost them field position.

In the second quarter, Jamarye Joiner retreated to the UA 5 to field a punt. He was fortunate to gain a yard. It was a split-second decision by an exuberant player trying to make something happen. Had he let the ball bounce, there’s no guarantee it would have bounded into the end zone. But that was the prudent course of action, and it gave Arizona a long field. The Wildcats advanced 88 yards – their longest drive of the day – but only came away with a field goal.