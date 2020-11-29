 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats DBs McKenzie Barnes, Malik Hausman opt out of season

Arizona Wildcats DBs McKenzie Barnes, Malik Hausman opt out of season

McKenzie Barnes revels in his interception as receiver Drew Dixon applies the touch for down for the University of Arizona's spring game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's depth in the defensive secondary went from slim entering the 2020 season, to depleted. The latest hit to the Wildcats' defensive backs groups are Malik Hausman and McKenzie Barnes, after the cornerbacks opted to sit out the remainder of the season. 

Citing injury and dedication to academics, Hausman will miss Arizona's final three games of the season and spend the rest of the semester in his hometown of Las Vegas. Barnes' decision to opt out is unknown. 

Malik Hausman goes airborne while running punt blocking drills in the opening practice for the upcoming shortened season for the University of Arizona football team, October 9, 2020.

Hausman and Barnes are the latest of a handful of defensive backs to leave the program this year. Just this week alone, Arizona has lost safety Christian Young, cornerback Bobby Wolfe, Hausman and Barnes, although a source told the Star Wolfe's decision is pending, after the Houston native posted on Instagram late Saturday night that he planned to opt out. 

Freshmen cornerbacks Edric Whitley and Khary Crump Jr. are also no longer with the team and will transfer from the UA. 

Since last December, the Wildcats have lost defensive backs such as three-year starter Scottie Young Jr., Troy Young (no relation), Xavier Bell, Day Day Coleman and Chacho Ulloa. Whether it was a player opting out or leaving the program, Arizona has lost 10 scholarship defensive backs since the end of the 2019 season. 

As of now, the only scholarship players in Arizona's secondary are safety Jaxen Turner, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, safety Jarrius Wallace, junior-college transfer Isaiah Mays and safety Rhedi Short. 

The Wildcats (0-3) look to avoid their 11th consecutive loss, when they host Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Arizona's Jamarye Joiner, Anthony Pandy and Kevin Sumlin react to the Wildcats' loss to UCLA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News