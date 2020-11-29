Arizona Wildcats DBs McKenzie Barnes, Malik Hausman opt out of season

Arizona's depth in the defensive secondary went from slim entering the 2020 season, to depleted. The latest hit to the Wildcats' defensive backs groups are Malik Hausman and McKenzie Barnes, after the cornerbacks opted to sit out the remainder of the season.

Citing injury and dedication to academics, Hausman will miss Arizona's final three games of the season and spend the rest of the semester in his hometown of Las Vegas. Barnes' decision to opt out is unknown.

Hausman and Barnes are the latest of a handful of defensive backs to leave the program this year. Just this week alone, Arizona has lost safety Christian Young, cornerback Bobby Wolfe, Hausman and Barnes, although a source told the Star Wolfe's decision is pending, after the Houston native posted on Instagram late Saturday night that he planned to opt out.

Freshmen cornerbacks Edric Whitley and Khary Crump Jr. are also no longer with the team and will transfer from the UA.

Since last December, the Wildcats have lost defensive backs such as three-year starter Scottie Young Jr., Troy Young (no relation), Xavier Bell, Day Day Coleman and Chacho Ulloa. Whether it was a player opting out or leaving the program, Arizona has lost 10 scholarship defensive backs since the end of the 2019 season.