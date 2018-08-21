The Arizona Wildcats began to install their game plan for BYU on Monday night.
“Now we’re getting into some fun stuff,” UA defensive coordinator Marcel Yates said.
Yates’ defense had more fun last year than in 2016. Arizona caused more turnovers. It forced more 3-and-outs.
The Wildcats still have a long way to go to meet Yates’ expectations. But they have a strong foundation in place, led by sophomore linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II.
Yates discussed Schooler and Fields, among other topics, in a post-practice meeting with the media Monday. Here’s a portion of that conversation, which has been edited lightly for context and clarity.
What’s the ceiling for Colin and Tony?
A: “What’s the ceiling? I hope there is no ceiling. They had a really good freshman year. They made plays. I think they’re having a better understanding of the defense, what we’re trying to do, just from watching film, watching games that they played, seeing all the good things they did but also the bad things they did.
“I’m trying to teach them what I’m thinking. I’m trying to get them to understand, ‘I’m calling this for this reason, I’m calling that for that reason. This is the strength of the defense; this is the weakness.’ So now they’re understanding that a little bit better.”
They both seem pretty self-critical.
A: “They’re very self-critical. That comes from their parents, their families. That also comes from me. We’re critical in that room. I always tell them you have to have thick skin if you’re going to be a linebacker.”
Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone indicated last week that Colin at times is unblockable in practice. Is that true?
A: “I need Colin to be unblockable during the game. I’m glad Coach Noel said that. He may be unblockable during practice, but I prefer him to be unblockable against BYU a week and a half from now.
“He’s getting better. I wouldn’t say he’s unblockable, but he’s making some plays. He’s smart. He works hard. He studies the game. Coach’s son. So he just loves the game of football.”
How do you go about carving out a role for Anthony Pandy when you have those two established starting linebackers?
A: “When you look at college football and the way it’s changed, you’re playing more plays. Now you’re playing 70, 80, 90 snaps on defense. So I always tell everybody: You have to be two-deep at every position. Our goal is to be two-deep at every spot and get guys some reps, so come that fourth quarter, when that game is tight, you’re more fresh. We have to do that.”
Kevin Sumlin said that he and the new coaches don’t know Scottie Young Jr., who just came back from suspension. But you know him. What did you say to Kevin about him?
A: “That he’s a playmaker. The young man loves football. Him being out there, you can feel his energy.”
How quickly can he put himself back in that conversation?
A: “Hopefully real quickly. The quicker, the better.”
Is it nice to have Isaiah Hayes back at safety after he missed last season?
A: “It is nice to have him back. He’s a smart football player. He understands the game. I think him sitting out last year and watching a little bit helped his growth as far as understanding it a little bit (more). He’s a guy that we’re excited about.”
How does it help your defense to go up against a guy like Khalil Tate every day?
A: “It’s great for our defense. You’re seeing a guy that can run, and you’re also seeing a guy that can throw the ball. It helps us as a whole. It helps us up front because we have to keep contain. At the same time, Khalil has a strong arm. He can get the ball to wherever you need him to get the ball to. So it also helps us on the back end.”
Both Kevin and Noel have talked about seeing a lot of looks from your defense. Is that to help them or an indication of the type of diversity you want to have?
A: “Diversity. I’ve always shown a lot of looks. In this conference, you see so many offenses. I think you have to be multiple, and you can’t just spring it on guys one week before. You have to show them that during spring ball and fall camp. We’ll kind of decide that week what fits the scheme that we’re facing.”
How, if at all, have you altered your scheme so that you’re doing what Coach Sumlin wants?
A: “It’s just a matter of getting our guys in the best position to make plays. For me, I don’t want to be a guy that’s stuck in, ‘OK, here’s my system and I can only run this system.’ It’s about what we have on our defense and getting those guys in the best position to make plays.”
How are you feeling about the defensive front now that you’re less than two weeks from the first game?
A: “We’re getting better. Every day matters. We’re not going to feel good until the day before the game.”
Extra points
- The Wildcats conducted a light, weather-delayed practice in shorts and shells at Arizona Stadium. They did extensive scout-team work for BYU for the first time.
- Players who returned to practice Monday after missing Saturday’s scrimmage included cornerback Lorenzo Burns, defensive tackle PJ Johnson and defensive end JB Brown. Cornerback Jace Whittaker and linebacker Jacob Colacion were among the players who remained out.
- Junior-college transfer Steven Bailey got time with the first team at right guard. Redshirt sophomore Michael Eletise and redshirt freshman Edgar Burrola are getting looks at left tackle. Sophomore Troy Young spent time with the first team at cornerback.
- Arizona is expected to find out Tuesday whether Texas A&M transfers Robert Congel (offensive line) and Santino Marchiol (linebacker) will be eligible this season.