Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Kyon Barrs to miss game against USC

LOS ANGELES – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against USC on Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum (4 p.m., ESPNU):

* Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (lower leg) is out. He will miss his second consecutive game. Leevel Tatum III started in Barrs’ place last week and will again today. Arizona also will utilize a three-man front with Kenny Hebert playing “Sam” linebacker.

* Although Josh Donovan is dressed, it appears that Josh Baker will make his third straight start at right guard. Donovan has missed the past two games because of a lower-leg injury.

* It appears that Jalen John will make his second straight start at running back. All of Arizona’s backs are expected to be available today. Drake Anderson and Michael Wiley sat out last week.

* Jaydin Young appears to be the starter at free safety. Gunner Maldonado is dressed after missing last week because of a shoulder injury.