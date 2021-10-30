 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Kyon Barrs to miss game against USC
Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Kyon Barrs to miss game against USC

Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (92) chases down Northern Arizona quarterback Jeff Widener (9) for a sack in the early going of the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

LOS ANGELES – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against USC on Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum (4 p.m., ESPNU):

* Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (lower leg) is out. He will miss his second consecutive game. Leevel Tatum III started in Barrs’ place last week and will again today. Arizona also will utilize a three-man front with Kenny Hebert playing “Sam” linebacker.

* Although Josh Donovan is dressed, it appears that Josh Baker will make his third straight start at right guard. Donovan has missed the past two games because of a lower-leg injury.

* It appears that Jalen John will make his second straight start at running back. All of Arizona’s backs are expected to be available today. Drake Anderson and Michael Wiley sat out last week.

Jaydin Young appears to be the starter at free safety. Gunner Maldonado is dressed after missing last week because of a shoulder injury.

* Injured quarterback Jordan McCloud made the trip. He suffered season-ending knee and ankle injuries on Oct. 9 vs. UCLA. He’s wearing gray sweats and has a boot on his right foot. He’s expected to recover in time for spring practice.

* USC backup QB Jaxson Dart is dressed and could make an appearance. Dart has been out since throwing four TD passes on Sept. 18 vs. Washington State.

* The Wildcats are wearing all white for the second time this season (Oregon).

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

