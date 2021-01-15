Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Mykee Irving enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona defensive tackle Mykee Irving has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Irving (6-3, 320) was a redshirt sophomore in 2020. He appeared in 11 games in three seasons with the Wildcats, accumulating five tackles.

Irving was a three-star prospect in the class of 2018 out of Calabasas, California. He has graduated, so he’ll be immediately eligible at another school, no matter the NCAA’s decision about one-time transfers.

“I would like to thank the city of Tucson for embracing my family and (me) with open arms,” Irving posted on Twitter. “Being part of the Wildcat family has been a true blessing, and I am forever grateful for that.”

Arizona has adequate depth at defensive tackle, at least on paper, with “super seniors” Aaron Blackwell, Trevon Mason and Myles Tapusoa returning to the team. The Wildcats also bring back sophomore Kyon Barrs and freshmen Regen Terry and Dion Wilson Jr.

