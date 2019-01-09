Defensive tackle PJ Johnson, a breakout star for Arizona in 2018, has decided to enter the NFL draft.
Johnson is the father of two young children. In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, Johnson wrote: “My kids are my biggest driving force, and I must do what is best for them.”
Thank you Zona✊🏾 Next chapter in my journey I thank the lord #beardown #2019nfldraft #gamefitcertified pic.twitter.com/ANUjB9p9z8— PJ Johnson (@lulalandpj) January 9, 2019
Johnson played one season at Arizona after transferring from City College of San Francisco. He produced 31 tackles – including 8.5 for losses, second most on the team – in 10 games. He tied for third on the team with three sacks. Johnson also registered two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a safety.
It’s unclear whether Johnson will be drafted, but at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, he has the size to play in the NFL.
The Wildcats also lose senior defensive tackle Dereck Boles, leaving a huge hole in the middle of their defense.
We’ll have more on this developing story later today.