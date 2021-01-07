 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Roy Lopez to enter 2021 NFL draft
Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Roy Lopez to enter 2021 NFL draft

Lopez made a sizable impact in his one season at the UA, recording 18 tackles in five games

101120-spt-ua fb-p4.jpg

Roy Lopez lines up for a rep on special teams during the Wildcats’ Oct. 10 practice. The New Mexico State transfer has already made a splash.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Amid a flurry of significant additions, the Arizona Wildcat suffered a big loss Thursday.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez, who joined the UA program last year as a graduate transfer, announced he is entering the NFL draft.

Lopez, an Arizona native who played his first four seasons at New Mexico State, recorded 18 tackles, including four stops for losses, in five games for the Wildcats. He was the second-highest-graded interior defender in the Pac-12, per Pro Football Focus.

Lopez (6-2, 318) amassed 137 tackles, including 20 TFLs, in 40 games at NMSU before transferring to Arizona.

“Beyond blessed to be in this situation and fulfilling a lifelong dream,” Lopez posted on Twitter. “Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has supported me the past five years. The next step is now. God bless.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

