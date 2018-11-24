Did you know?

Saturday’s game marked just the fifth one-point victory in the modern history of the Territorial Cup football rivalry. Coincidentally, all five one-point games played since 1978 took place in Tucson. Here’s a look at those nail-biters:

1978: Arizona State 18, Arizona 17

Arizona freshman kicker Bill Zivic misses a 45-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining, and the Sun Devils prevail by one point at a sold-out Arizona Stadium. Zivic, a Palo Verde High School product, missed three kicks that day.

1992: Arizona State 7, Arizona 6

Kevin Galbreath breaks a 51-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to tie it up, ASU kicker Mike Richey gives the Sun Devils a one-point lead with the PAT, and the Sun Devils prevail by a single point in Tucson.

1994: Arizona 28, Arizona State 27:

Lamar Harris catches the go-ahead touchdown pass from Dan White, part of a 13-point fourth-quarter rally, to give the Wildcats the lead. The UA misses the ensuing 2-point conversion, and wins by one in Tucson.

2010: Arizona State 30, Arizona 29

James Brooks blocks Alex Zendejas’ PAT attempt in double overtime, his second blocked kick of the game, and the Sun Devils win. Brooks also blocked a PAT that would’ve given Arizona the lead with 27 seconds left in regulation.

Saturday: Arizona State 41, Arizona 40

The Sun Devils score 20 unanswered points to win.