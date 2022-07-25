Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Lott 'IMPACT' Trophy watch list

Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was named to the Lott "IMPACT" — integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, tenacity — Trophy watch list on Monday.
Named after Pac-12 Hall of Famer and former NFL star Ronnie Lott, the national accolade is given to college football's top defensive player for performance and character.
Let's give it up to @KyonBarrs for being named to @TheLottTrophy Watchlist‼️🏈#ItsPersonal | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/bcLo0Ogyjl— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 25, 2022
The 6-foot-3-inch, 297-pound Barrs was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 33 tackles, eight stops for loss and a team-high five sacks in 10 games.
The winner of the Lott Trophy will be announced at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California on Dec. 11.
