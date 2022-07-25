 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Lott 'IMPACT' Trophy watch list

University of Arizona vs Northern Arizona

Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (92) chases down Northern Arizona quarterback Jeff Widener (9) for a sack in the early going of the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Kyon Barrs was named to the Lott "IMPACT" — integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, tenacity — Trophy watch list on Monday.

Named after Pac-12 Hall of Famer and former NFL star Ronnie Lott, the national accolade is given to college football's top defensive player for performance and character. 

The 6-foot-3-inch, 297-pound Barrs was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 33 tackles, eight stops for loss and a team-high five sacks in 10 games. 

The winner of the Lott Trophy will be announced at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California on Dec. 11. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

