Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Outland Trophy watch list

Another day, another watch list for Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 297-pound Barrs was included on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, a national college football accolade awarded to the top interior lineman, on Tuesday. Barrs also made the preseason watch list for the Lott "IMPACT" Trophy this week, which is given to a defensive player who excels on the field and in the community.
Congrats to @KyonBarrs for being named to the @outlandtrophy Watchlist 💪🔥#ItsPersonal | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/71Wolitany— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 26, 2022
Barrs was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 33 tackles, eight stops for loss and a team-high five sacks in 10 games for the Wildcats.
The only Wildcat to win the Outland Trophy is Rob Waldrop, who was named the recipient following the 1993 season. The last Pac-12 defensive lineman to earn Outland Trophy honors was Washington State's Rien Long in 2002.
