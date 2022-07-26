 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Outland Trophy watch list

Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs keeps his eyes on his coach as the d-line works out on the second day of practice for the upcoming season, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another day, another watch list for Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs. 

The 6-foot-3-inch, 297-pound Barrs was included on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, a national college football accolade awarded to the top interior lineman, on Tuesday. Barrs also made the preseason watch list for the Lott "IMPACT" Trophy this week, which is given to a defensive player who excels on the field and in the community. 

People are also reading…

Barrs was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 33 tackles, eight stops for loss and a team-high five sacks in 10 games for the Wildcats. 

The only Wildcat to win the Outland Trophy is Rob Waldrop, who was named the recipient following the 1993 season. The last Pac-12 defensive lineman to earn Outland Trophy honors was Washington State's Rien Long in 2002. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US Open says Novak Djokovic can't play if he's not vaccinated against COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News