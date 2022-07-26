Arizona Wildcats DL Kyon Barrs named to Outland Trophy watch list

Another day, another watch list for Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 297-pound Barrs was included on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, a national college football accolade awarded to the top interior lineman, on Tuesday. Barrs also made the preseason watch list for the Lott "IMPACT" Trophy this week, which is given to a defensive player who excels on the field and in the community.

Barrs was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 33 tackles, eight stops for loss and a team-high five sacks in 10 games for the Wildcats.