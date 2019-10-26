NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo UA

STANFORD, Calif. — Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against the Stanford Cardinal Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium, which is slated for a 12:40 p.m. kickoff. 

* Arizona freshman cornerback Bobby Wolfe didn't make the trip for undisclosed reasons. Wolfe has appeared in all seven games this season for the Wildcats as a rotational cornerback. 

* Senior guard Cody Creason also didn't travel and hasn't played a snap since leaving the Washington game two weeks ago with a leg injury. First-team offensive line during warmups were left tackle Donovan Laie, left guard Robert Congel, center Josh McCauley, right guard Bryson Cain and right tackle Edgar Burrola. 

* Stanford quarterback KJ Costello warmed up with the Cardinal's first-team offense and led the pregame speech. Costello hasn't played since Sept. 21 following a hand injury against Oregon on Sept. 21. 

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.