STANFORD, Calif. — Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against the Stanford Cardinal Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium, which is slated for a 12:40 p.m. kickoff.
* Arizona freshman cornerback Bobby Wolfe didn't make the trip for undisclosed reasons. Wolfe has appeared in all seven games this season for the Wildcats as a rotational cornerback.
* Senior guard Cody Creason also didn't travel and hasn't played a snap since leaving the Washington game two weeks ago with a leg injury. First-team offensive line during warmups were left tackle Donovan Laie, left guard Robert Congel, center Josh McCauley, right guard Bryson Cain and right tackle Edgar Burrola.
* Stanford quarterback KJ Costello warmed up with the Cardinal's first-team offense and led the pregame speech. Costello hasn't played since Sept. 21 following a hand injury against Oregon on Sept. 21.
