Arizona Wildcats DT Roy Lopez is set to differentiate himself at pro day and beyond

Lopez could have come back for a sixth collegiate season, but he decided the time was right to pursue a lifelong dream. His age — Lopez will be 24 in August — was among several determining factors.

“It was tough because I felt like I had created some good relationships,” Lopez said. “I didn’t get to play in front of fans. I didn’t get the real, Arizona, full-stadium atmosphere like the other two guys that declared with me did. But I felt like I was ready.”

Lopez will return to Arizona Stadium on Wednesday to put his skills on display for NFL scouts. He’ll be joined by tailback Gary Brightwell and cornerback Lorenzo Burns. Two former Wildcats who lost their 2020 pro day to the pandemic, receiver Cedric Peterson and safety Tristan Cooper, also are scheduled to participate.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Lopez, who has been training with other draft prospects at EXOS in Phoenix. “I’ve got a lot of people that pushed me toward this. It’s my day, but it’s also everybody else’s that’s put in time and effort to get me here.”

No one has played a bigger role in Lopez’s development than the man who shares his name.

Raised on football