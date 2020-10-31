Arizona Wildcats enter 2020 fighting for respect — and, perhaps, to save Kevin Sumlin’s job

“The problem is, if you struggle again this season, what does it do to your fan base in terms of motivation to come back and participate in the program going forward? That is an economic question as well.”

If Sumlin were fired shortly after the Dec. 19 season finale, he’d be owed $7.5 million. If it happened in mid-January, he would be owed $5 million. Either way, it’s a sunk cost. And if you wait to save $2.5 million, you fall further behind in the hiring and recruiting cycles.

A strong argument can be made, as Neuheisel mentioned, that 2020 ought to be a write-off. The pandemic threw everything into upheaval. It led to the transfers of veteran linebackers Tony Fields II and Colin Schooler, plus receiver Brenden Schooler, Colin’s older brother.

If the season had started when it was supposed to, all three of those players would be wearing UA colors — and the Wildcats’ outlook would be brighter. It isn’t Sumlin’s fault that they left.

The question is whether the program’s critics, or even its supporters, will acknowledge those nuances — especially with that seven-game losing streak looming over the program.