Arizona Wildcats experience a new low; loss to NAU extends skid to 15 games

Arizona held a 13-0 advantage before a pick-six late in the half made it a one-score game.

Plummer, making his second career start, threw the interception. He finished 19 of 34 for 191 yards.

Arizona’s special teams provided a needed a spark in the first quarter. Stanley Berryhill III’s 53-yard punt return set up Lucas Havrisik’s 31-yard field goal, which gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 5:13 to play in the first quarter.

The lead was Arizona’s first in a game since the first half vs. Colorado last season, a span of 14 quarters. The punt return was the Wildcats’ longest since Shun Brown’s 63-yarder vs. UTEP on Sept. 15, 2017.

Arizona’s next score produced another first — the first touchdown of Curry’s UA career. Curry ran under Plummer’s pass down the left sideline for a 49-yard score that bumped the Wildcats’ lead to 10-0.

The firsts kept coming. On the ensuing series, linebacker Kenny Hebert intercepted Jeff Widener. It was Arizona’s first takeaway of the season and the first pick of Hebert’s career. Another field goal, from 24 yards, made it 13-0 with 13:05 left in the half.