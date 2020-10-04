Arizona Wildcats fall camp preview, Part 1: Can QB Grant Gunnell take it up another notch?

Editor’s note: Leading up to the start of Arizona football training camp on Friday, the Star will ask and answer five pressing questions about the Wildcats.

The Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to open training camp Friday. It will be a camp unlike any other leading into a season unlike any in our lifetimes.

The Wildcats are currently in their “ramp-up” phase after the Pac-12 gave the greenlight for the 2020 football season – after previously postponing it, putting the entire league in a state of limbo.

We now know, assuming no COVID-related setbacks, that Arizona will open the campaign on Nov. 7 at Utah. We also know, barring something unforeseen, that sophomore Grant Gunnell will serve as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback in that game and many more to come.

The QB position is where we’ll start our countdown to camp – five pressing questions about the Wildcats over the next five days.

Question No. 1: What will it take for Grant Gunnell to build on his promising freshman season?