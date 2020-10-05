Arizona Wildcats fall camp preview, Part 2: Shortages at ILB, safety remain cause for concern

With Rhoads playing an integral role, the UA put a succession plan in place — for 2021. Arizona’s ’21 recruiting class includes six players projected to play linebacker. The Wildcats will have options, albeit young ones, next season. This season will be a scramble.

The original projected starting four in Rhoads’ 3-4 scheme featured senior Anthony Pandy at outside linebacker. He could have to move inside now. Either way, he’ll be on the field just about every snap and will have a ton of responsibility as a leader and playmaker.

Pandy showed considerable promise as a junior last year, totaling 66 tackles, including five stops for losses, plus an interception and a forced fumble. Unfortunately, he can’t play more than one position at a time.

One player who’s almost assured of a sizable role at one of the inside linebacker spots is sophomore Derrion Clark. Clark made a good initial impression last year, earning the Wildcats’ Special Teams Player of the Year award. His playing time on defense was limited, and he’ll be asked to take a big leap this year. Also, his listed weight of 202 pounds is on the light side for a linebacker.