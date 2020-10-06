Arizona Wildcats fall camp preview, Part 3: How Donovan Laie’s change of heart alters outlook for O-line

Editor’s note: Leading up to the start of Arizona football training camp on Friday, the Star will ask and answer five pressing questions about the Wildcats.

The Arizona Wildcats have a promising quarterback and some intriguing options behind him. They go several deep at running back. They have wide receivers of all shapes and sizes. They even have more than one viable tight end.

None of it will matter if they can’t block.

On paper, the offensive line was in good shape entering the pre-camp ramp-up period late last month. Most of the players who had left the program before their eligibility was up played other positions.

Then it felt as if that piece of paper had been torn to shreds.