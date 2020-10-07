Arizona Wildcats fall camp preview, Part 4: Restocked D-line could become team strength

Myles Tapusoa, another JC transfer, wasn’t quite as impactful, finishing with 12 tackles. But he became more effective after getting in better shape and can occupy blockers to make life easier for linebackers and safeties. Tapusoa is listed at 6-1, 345.

The UA staff has high expectations for sophomore Kyon Barrs, who notched 13 tackles in 11 games — including a career-high four in the season finale at Arizona State. Barrs was a late addition to the class of 2019 and has natural size at 6-2, 304. He seems to fit the mold of what new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads wants in his base 3-4 scheme.

Where Brown fits isn’t quite as clear. Originally an inside linebacker, Brown (6-2, 267) played inside and on the edge last year and wasn’t as effective as the previous season. But Sumlin said Wednesday that the goal is to “get our best players on the field” — possibly superseding preconceived schematic concepts — and Brown easily could be among the top 11.

Arizona added size and experience through the graduate-transfer market this offseason. Aaron Blackwell (6-3, 293) played for UA defensive line coach Stan Eggen at New Mexico, compiling 42 tackles (7.5 TFLs) in 24 games. Roy Lopez (6-2, 318) had 136 tackles (19.5 TFLs) in 39 games at New Mexico State. Both players are coming off of injuries and should benefit from the delayed start to the season.