Arizona Wildcats fall camp preview, Part 5: Jamarye Joiner could emerge as top Cat

Editor’s note: Leading up to the start of Arizona football training camp Friday evening, the Star will ask and answer five pressing questions about the Wildcats.

Like every other team in the Pac-12, the Arizona Wildcats are now on the clock. Training camp is set to begin Friday evening. It’s about to get real.

Kevin Sumlin and his staff have plenty to sort out over the next four weeks. Most of the focus during this prolonged offseason has been on the defense, which lost at least three projected starters to transfer and is learning a new system under a first-year coordinator.

The picture on offense is clearer with sophomore Grant Gunnell set to take over full time at quarterback. But the UA offense isn’t in plug-and-play mode just yet.

When asked about his to-do list for fall camp Wednesday, Sumlin said one of the items is to “find out who our playmakers are on the perimeter.” As with many things in 2020, the Wildcats are working on something of a Plan B.