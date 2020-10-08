Arizona Wildcats fall camp preview, Part 5: Jamarye Joiner could emerge as top Cat

Editor’s note: Leading up to the start of Arizona football training camp Friday evening, the Star will ask and answer five pressing questions about the Wildcats.
Like every other team in the Pac-12, the Arizona Wildcats are now on the clock. Training camp is set to begin Friday evening. It’s about to get real.
Kevin Sumlin and his staff have plenty to sort out over the next four weeks. Most of the focus during this prolonged offseason has been on the defense, which lost at least three projected starters to transfer and is learning a new system under a first-year coordinator.
The picture on offense is clearer with sophomore Grant Gunnell set to take over full time at quarterback. But the UA offense isn’t in plug-and-play mode just yet.
When asked about his to-do list for fall camp Wednesday, Sumlin said one of the items is to “find out who our playmakers are on the perimeter.” As with many things in 2020, the Wildcats are working on something of a Plan B.
Plan A featured Oregon graduate transfer Brenden Schooler, who enrolled at Arizona in January to join brother Colin Schooler for one final run together as teammates. Brenden Schooler began building a rapport with Gunnell and was in line for a significant role.
But when the Pac-12 announced it was postponing the fall season — a decision it later reversed — the Schooler brothers elected to pursue surefire opportunities to play elsewhere. Brenden Schooler transferred to Texas, where he has 10 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in three games.
Unlike linebacker, where Colin Schooler played, Arizona has plenty of options at receiver. That’s where we’re headed for the last of our five personnel breakdowns entering camp.
Camp question No. 5: How will the UA receiving corps shake out after the transfer of Brenden Schooler?
Schooler never played a down for the Wildcats, so it’s kind of weird to view his departure as a “loss.” But it at least forced some reshuffling.
The good news is, Arizona returns its three leading receivers from last year — Brian Casteel, Tayvian Cunningham and Jamarye Joiner — and has several intriguing prospects in the pipeline.
It would be an upset if Joiner didn’t emerge as the lead receiver after pacing the Wildcats in yards as a redshirt freshman. Joiner posted 34 catches for 552 yards and five touchdowns, including an eye-opening 7-140-2 line in the season finale at Arizona State.
Joiner shifted from quarterback to receiver the preceding summer, so he should only get better the longer he plays his new position.
“He had a better-than-average year based on the fact that he didn't play receiver until, really, fall camp,” Sumlin said. “It could be a breakout year for him. He's worked hard at it. He's gonna continue to work at it.
“He's a talented young man who’s got big upside, and obviously he's a guy that we've gotta utilize this fall.”
Joiner was unable to participate in Arizona’s four spring practices because of a foot fracture. He had surgery in May, and the delayed start to the season should work in his favor.
Joiner primarily played as a “big slot” last season. He’s listed at 6-1, 214 pounds. It wouldn’t be surprising to see offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone use Joiner in a variety of ways this season.
Casteel and Cunningham are more traditional slot receivers. They combined for 80 catches last season but only 780 yards. Casteel has displayed playmaking ability in the open field, and Cunningham is one of the fastest players on the team. Lining up mainly on the inside shouldn’t preclude them from making big plays if the offense is operating with rhythm and timing.
On the outside, sophomore Boobie Curry will be given every opportunity to emerge. Curry caught six passes for 68 yards in limited action as a freshman. He played with Gunnell in high school, so the two have a history. Curry has the type of size (6-2, 203) Sumlin and his staff like in an “X” receiver.
So does redshirt junior Drew Dixon (6-3, 198), who has become somewhat of a forgotten man in the pass-catching hierarchy. Dixon totaled 14 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns last season. It’s worth noting that eight of those receptions – 57.1% - came from Gunnell, who accounted for only 38.7% of Arizona’s total pass completions. Four of Curry’s six catches came with Gunnell at quarterback.
Several others fit that X-receiver mold, including returnees Jalen Johnson (6-2, 224) and Tre Adams (6-4, 195), and newcomers Dyelan Miller (6-2, 192) and Ma’jon Wright (6-2, 197).
Stanley Berryhill is back too after totaling 33 receptions for 506 yards over the past two seasons. And slippery slot receiver Jaden Mitchell flashed in camp last year before redshirting as a freshman.
Running backs can’t be ignored in the perimeter-playmaker discussion. Gunnell seemed to have chemistry with fellow Houstonians Bam Smith and Michael Wiley; the two accounted for 15 of Gunnell’s 101 completions. Another Houston product, speedy freshman Frank Brown Jr., lined up in the slot a lot in high school.
The expectation is that the offense will be more pass-oriented with Gunnell succeeding dual threat Khalil Tate. Casteel paced the team with 45 receptions last year, and you’d have to think this year’s leader will surpass that total. Joiner is the top candidate. But he’s one of many.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
