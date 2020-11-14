Arizona Wildcats fall just short in opener vs. No. 20 USC, won't settle for 'losing effort'

Was it worth the wait?

It depends on how you look at it.

After three season openers were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Wildcats finally got to play a football game Saturday. They battled No. 20 USC until the very end. The Trojans, who closed as 15-point favorites, escaped with a 34-30 victory at Arizona Stadium.

But it’s all relative. The Wildcats rarely were competitive during their seven-game losing streak to end last season. They gave the Trojans everything they could handle.

“There was definitely some disappointment,” said sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, who passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns. “That comes with a loss, especially when it’s that close and everyone is saying you’re the underdog – literally everyone.

“We’ve already gotten rid of that disappointment. We’re optimistic, and we’re driven right now. That’s a close game with the 20th-ranked team in the nation, our first game of the year.

“We want to be great. We want to win games here. We’re not settling for a losing effort. We’re tired of losing. We are gonna bring some wins.”