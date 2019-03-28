Fans will get the chance to meet and receive an autograph from Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and other Wildcats following the Spring Game. 

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats are currently in their second week of spring practice, which means the Spring Game is right around the corner. Arizona's fan-friendly Spring Game was officially announced on Thursday and is set for Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. 

Arizona's Spring Game will also be open to the public and following the game, an autograph session with players and head coach Kevin Sumlin will take place on the field. Only one item can be autographed per fan. 

Before the game, fans can attend the pregame Fan Fest on Bear Down Field just north of Arizona Stadium at 2:30 p.m., which will feature giveaways, a food truck and music. 

Fans are encouraged to park in the Sixth Street garage and South Stadium garage, which will be charging $5 for the day. 

In case you missed the latest Wildcast Podcast on UA spring football updates, click here

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.