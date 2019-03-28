The Arizona Wildcats are currently in their second week of spring practice, which means the Spring Game is right around the corner. Arizona's fan-friendly Spring Game was officially announced on Thursday and is set for Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m.
Arizona's Spring Game will also be open to the public and following the game, an autograph session with players and head coach Kevin Sumlin will take place on the field. Only one item can be autographed per fan.
Before the game, fans can attend the pregame Fan Fest on Bear Down Field just north of Arizona Stadium at 2:30 p.m., which will feature giveaways, a food truck and music.
Fans are encouraged to park in the Sixth Street garage and South Stadium garage, which will be charging $5 for the day.
