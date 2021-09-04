Arizona Wildcats fight back but fall short against BYU in Jedd Fisch’s debut

After Kyle Ostendorp pinned the Cougars at their 1-yard line, Trevon Mason and Rashie Hodge Jr. tackled Lopini Katoa in the end zone for a safety. Arizona immediately followed with a touchdown on a 29-yard pass from Gunner Cruz to BJ Casteel. That same duo converted a 2-point play to make it 21-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Arizona got the ball back and drove to the BYU 9-yard line. But Cruz took a 17-yard sack. Lucas Havrisik then missed a 44-yard field goal attempt, his second miss in three tries.

After holding BYU to a field goal, the Wildcats again advanced into scoring range. But on first-and-10 from the BYU 35, Cruz threw an interception in the end zone.

The third-year freshman, who transferred from Washington State in the offseason, had some good moments. He also looked at times like a player who was making only second collegiate appearance. He finished 34 of 45 for 336 yards.

Will Plummer also played in the first half, as Fisch had planned. Cruz got most of the work. Fisch and his staff undoubtedly will re-evaluate the quarterback situation in the coming days.

Havrisik’s 37-yard field goal with 49 seconds remaining made it a one-score game. Arizona could not recover his onside kick attempt.