Arizona Wildcats' first road game slated for evening kickoff, Fox Sports broadcast

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for Arizona’s game at Washington on Nov. 21 – assuming COVID-19 doesn’t derail the game.
The Wildcats and Huskies are slated to kick off at 6 p.m. Arizona time (5 p.m. in Seattle). The game will be televised by Fox
Arizona’s opener at Utah last week was canceled because of a COVID outbreak within the Utes’ program. Utah’s game at UCLA this weekend is in jeopardy as well. It already has been moved from Friday to Saturday.
The latest version of a season opener for the Wildcats is this Saturday against USC at Arizona Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, also on Fox.
