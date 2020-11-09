 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats' first road game slated for evening kickoff, Fox Sports broadcast
UA scheduled to face Washington at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 - assuming COVID-19 doesn't intervene

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for Arizona’s game at Washington on Nov. 21 – assuming COVID-19 doesn’t derail the game.

The Wildcats and Huskies are slated to kick off at 6 p.m. Arizona time (5 p.m. in Seattle). The game will be televised by Fox

Arizona’s opener at Utah last week was canceled because of a COVID outbreak within the Utes’ program. Utah’s game at UCLA this weekend is in jeopardy as well. It already has been moved from Friday to Saturday.

The latest version of a season opener for the Wildcats is this Saturday against USC at Arizona Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, also on Fox.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

