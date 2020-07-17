Arizona Wildcats flip 3-star OL Luke Eckardt from Northern Illinois

The Arizona Wildcats landed a second commit for its 2021 recruiting class this week, when three-star offensive lineman Luke Eckardt, who was committed to Northern Illinois since April, flipped to the UA.
Eckardt, a Richmond, Illinois native, announced his commitment on Twitter Friday evening. He's the second player to commit to Arizona; Canyon del Oro High School star running back Stevie Rocker pledged to the Wildcats on Thursday.
Proud to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona #Gocats @CoachDeVan @CoachSumlin pic.twitter.com/Iixe9TBi0S— LukeEckardt#52 (@EckardtLuke) July 18, 2020
The 6-foot-7-inch, 265-pound Eckardt is rated by 247Sports as the 150th-best offensive tackle and the 48th-best prospect from Illinois in the '21 recruiting cycle.
Eckardt is the fifth recruit to commit to Arizona in July, joining Rocker, three-star New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson, three-star Seattle-area linebacker DJ Fryar and three-star Bay Area safety Logan Kraut. Eckardt is the second UA '21 commit from Illinois; Batavia, Illinois linebacker Matthew Weerts is the other.
The Wildcats have 16 total commits, which were all picked up since May 5.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
