Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

Four days before the start of training camp, the University of Arizona announced that football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sumlin, 56, is entering his third season as UA coach. The school stated that follow-up tests were administered after the positive result “to ensure validity and subsequent confirmation” of the initial finding. Sumlin has entered self-isolation, a contact-tracing protocol has been initiated and he has not experienced any symptoms, according to the university.

“My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months,” Sumlin said in a news release. “My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

“I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on (the) field in time to begin preparing for the season.”

Arizona is scheduled to open training camp Friday. The Wildcats’ opener is slated for Nov. 7 at Utah.