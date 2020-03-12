Arizona Wildcats football program suspends team activities because of coronavirus

Out of caution, the Arizona Wildcats football program has suspended all team activities, including spring practices, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players and their families have been told that there will be no official team activities until further notice.
The Wildcats opened spring drills on March 2, and worked out for the better part of a week before taking time off for spring break. The team was expected to practice next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The UA's spring game was scheduled for April 4.
The Wildcats are following the lead of other college football programs, like Michigan and Ohio State, who have announced that they are suspending or cancelling practices or spring games in the wake of the coronavirus. The Pac-12 canceled its men's basketball tournament on Thursday morning, and the NCAA announced later in the day that both NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and all spring sports championships will not be played. Tucson's three professional sports teams — the Tucson Roadrunners, Tucson Sugar Skulls and FC Tucson — all announced Thursday that they've either postponed or suspended their seasons because of the virus. The same goes for the World Baseball Classic qualifiers, which were scheduled to begin Thursday at Kino Stadium.
The UA's campus remains open, and students are expected to resume taking classes — most of them online — starting on Wednesday.