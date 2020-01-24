Arizona Wildcats football roundup: Could the UA lose RB coach DeMarco Murray to Oklahoma?

Linebacker Jabar Triplett is expected to officially sign Feb. 5, but the Wildcats are still light at linebacker, where the majority of their top players are upperclassmen. They need more young talent in the pipeline, especially if they're committing to a base 3-4 defense.

If Arizona can land a few more prospects, the gloom from December – when the numbers weren’t good – just might lift.

How Arizona DL coach Stan Eggen won over Von Miller at Texas A&M

Lastly, we’d like to bring your attention to a 2016 story about Von Miller and his former defensive line coach, Stan Eggen – who’s now the D-line coach for Arizona.

It’s about the hundreds of hand-written letters Eggen sent to Miller while recruiting him to Texas A&M. Although he eventually became a first-round pick and Super Bowl MVP, Miller was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Eggen was undeterred, and he pursued Miller like the pass rusher the coach envisioned the young player could become.