Arizona Wildcats football roundup: Fall of Khalil Tate – QB38 according to one NFL draft analyst – is hard to fathom

“Obviously, the city has (shut) down. You don’t see as many people outside. Other than that, I haven’t really been able to tell the difference. A lot of people got old money, so this isn’t a situation that’s going to hurt them right now. Maybe in the long run, but not currently.”

Whom do you see on a day-to-day basis?

A: “My family. Nobody else. Just my mom and dad. That’s it. I haven’t seen my friends … We actually had some beefs about it. I don’t know who you’ve been around. I don’t know who your family’s been around. I’d just rather not risk it.”

This doesn’t seem like a good time to have a hair salon.

A: “My mom is a saver to her core, luckily enough. We’re fine. I haven’t felt any change to our lifestyle. She’s always had that mindset of, ‘I’d rather save for a rainy day.’ If she had the mindset I have, we’d be feeling it. I’m in a great position with my job to where I could afford everything in my (own) household if I had to, but I haven’t had to.”

Does it seem like people are scared there?