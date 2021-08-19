Arizona Wildcats football team 100% vaccinated against COVID-19, the highest rate in Pac-12

The Arizona football program is 100% vaccinated against COVID-19, the team announced Thursday. The rate includes players, coaches and other staffers.
First-year coach Jedd Fisch had made that a goal, and the team has achieved it. With the Wildcats 100% vaccinated, the UA is the only team in the Pac-12, with UCLA in second place at 98%.
Say Less.#ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/KAB9zDYBgB— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) August 20, 2021
“We are proud to say our football program is 100% vaccinated,” the program posted via Twitter. “Our players, our staff and all who are affiliated with our program have worked very hard to accomplish this goal.
“We take our health very seriously, and we are committed to a 12-game season and beyond. We are also committed to staying healthy and are hopeful that campus can follow our lead.”
During Arizona's media day earlier this month, Fisch revealed 115 of the Wildcats' 118 players were vaccinated — a 97.4% rate and a five-player improvement from the team's mark in July.
Other teams in the Pac-12 that are above the 90% threshold include Washington, Colorado, Utah, USC and Oregon. Oregon State (88%), Stanford (85%) and Washington State (80%) are behind the other Pac-12 programs, while Arizona State and Cal haven't disclosed their vaccination rates.
Ole Miss is another college football program with all of its personnel 100% vaccinated.
