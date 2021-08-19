Arizona Wildcats football team 100% vaccinated against COVID-19, the highest rate in Pac-12

The Arizona football program is 100% vaccinated against COVID-19, the team announced Thursday. The rate includes players, coaches and other staffers.

First-year coach Jedd Fisch had made that a goal, and the team has achieved it. With the Wildcats 100% vaccinated, the UA is the only team in the Pac-12, with UCLA in second place at 98%.

“We are proud to say our football program is 100% vaccinated,” the program posted via Twitter. “Our players, our staff and all who are affiliated with our program have worked very hard to accomplish this goal.