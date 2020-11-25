Arizona Wildcats freshman CB Edric Whitley to transfer from UA

Arizona Wildcats freshman cornerback Edric Whitley plans to enter the transfer portal and step away from the UA after two games into the 2020 season, he announced on Twitter.
The 5-foot-11-inch, 144-pound Pflugerville, Texas native was rated by national recruiting websites as a three-star recruit, and was a member of Arizona's '20 recruiting class. Whitley committed to the UA over UNLV, Miami, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State and Texas Southern.
Whitley didn't appear in any games this season for the Wildcats.
