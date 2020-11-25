 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats freshman CB Edric Whitley to transfer from UA

Arizona Wildcats freshman cornerback Edric Whitley announced on Twitter Wednesday that he plans to transfer from the UA. 

 (Courtesy / Arizona Athletics)

Arizona Wildcats freshman cornerback Edric Whitley plans to enter the transfer portal and step away from the UA after two games into the 2020 season, he announced on Twitter. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 144-pound Pflugerville, Texas native was rated by national recruiting websites as a three-star recruit, and was a member of Arizona's '20 recruiting class. Whitley committed to the UA over UNLV, Miami, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State and Texas Southern. 

Whitley didn't appear in any games this season for the Wildcats. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

