 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats freshman tailback Frank Brown Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats freshman tailback Frank Brown Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

Even if Brown departs, UA should have at least five scholarship running backs in 2021

University of Arizona football

Running back Frank Brown Jr., left, has entered the NCAA transfer portal after only one season at Arizona.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona freshman running back Frank Brown Jr. has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown, a three-star prospect from Houston, suffered a knee injury before the 2020 season that limited his availability to a handful of special-teams appearances.

“Tucson is a great place to be,” Brown posted on Twitter. “But after prayers and talking with my family, I have decided that it’s best I enter the transfer portal. Recruitment is open to all!”

Brown was the top-rated player in Arizona’s 2020 signing class, per 247Sports’ compositing rankings. He held offers from 23 schools, including Baylor and Michigan State.

New UA coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have been able to persuade several players to withdraw from the portal and return to Tucson. It remains to be seen whether they can do the same with Brown.

Even without Brown and NFL hopeful Gary Brightwell, the Wildcats are well stocked at running back. Michael Wiley, Nathan Tilford, Bam Smith - who's coming back after opting out last year - and Jalen John are set to return. They’re joined by transfer Drake Anderson and freshman Stevie Rocker Jr.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona RBs coach Scottie Graham on starting his coaching career, current rushing corps and why he left ASU

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News