Arizona Wildcats freshman tailback Frank Brown Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

Arizona freshman running back Frank Brown Jr. has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown, a three-star prospect from Houston, suffered a knee injury before the 2020 season that limited his availability to a handful of special-teams appearances.

“Tucson is a great place to be,” Brown posted on Twitter. “But after prayers and talking with my family, I have decided that it’s best I enter the transfer portal. Recruitment is open to all!”

Brown was the top-rated player in Arizona’s 2020 signing class, per 247Sports’ compositing rankings. He held offers from 23 schools, including Baylor and Michigan State.

New UA coach Jedd Fisch and his staff have been able to persuade several players to withdraw from the portal and return to Tucson. It remains to be seen whether they can do the same with Brown.

Even without Brown and NFL hopeful Gary Brightwell, the Wildcats are well stocked at running back. Michael Wiley, Nathan Tilford, Bam Smith - who's coming back after opting out last year - and Jalen John are set to return. They’re joined by transfer Drake Anderson and freshman Stevie Rocker Jr.

