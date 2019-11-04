NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo 2 Sumlin UA

The Arizona Wildcats’ rare run of afternoon kickoffs has come to an end.

After back-to-back games bathed in sunshine, Arizona will play under the lights at Oregon on Nov. 16.

The Wildcats and Ducks will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Tucson time (7:30 local). The game will be televised by ESPN.

Arizona (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12) has lost four straight games. Oregon (8-1, 6-0) has won eight in a row and has climbed to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25. Both teams have a bye this week.

The start time and TV assignment for Arizona’s final home game, against No. 8 Utah on Nov. 23, could be announced as soon as next Monday.

