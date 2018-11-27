Arizona landed another recruit Tuesday night, when three-star junior college defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa verbally committed to the Wildcats' 2019 recruiting class.
Tapusoa, a sophomore at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, chose UA over UCLA, Oregon State, Houston, New Mexico and Idaho.
• 🐻⬇️🔴🔵 #MuamuaLeAtua • pic.twitter.com/tqz4dwIzWK— Myles 🇼🇸 (@Myles801) November 28, 2018
The 6-foot-4-inch, 325-pound lineman hails from Salt Lake City. He becomes Arizona's 18th commit for the 2019 class and the fourth in as many days.
During Saturday's Territorial Cup game, three-star Belgian edge rusher Sylvain Yondjouen committed to the Wildcats. Sunday brought commitments from junior college prospects Trevon Mason, an offensive tackle, and Josh Donovan, a defensive lineman.
Defensive line depth is key for Arizona, which loses starter Dereck Boles to graduation and could also be without PJ Johnson for the 2019 season. The team has just three returners at the interior line spots: Mykee Irving, Kurtis Brown and Nahe Sulunga.
Tapusoa joins Mason and Dallas native Kane Bradford as the only defensive tackle commits for Arizona's 2019 class.
Here are highlights of Tapusoa, courtesy of his Hudl account: