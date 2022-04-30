Arizona Wildcats get shut out of NFL draft for fifth time in 10 years; only 25 players picked from Pac-12

For the fifth time in the past 10 years, no Arizona Wildcats were selected in the NFL draft, which concluded Saturday. That figure is easily the highest in the Pac-12.

It was also the second time in the past three years that no UA players were picked. Last year, two Wildcats went with back-to-back selections in the sixth round – defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Houston Texans) and running back Gary Brightwell (New York Giants).

Only one other Pac-12 school, Colorado, failed to have a player selected this year. UCLA led the league with six picks, starting with tight end Greg Dulcich, who went to the Denver Broncos in the third round. Arizona State and Washington tied for second with four selections apiece. ASU had its most picks since 2015 (also four).

Oregon and Utah – who squared off in the Pac-12 Championship Game – each had only one player selected. But both were first-round picks (Kayvon Thibodeaux, Devin Lloyd).

The Pac-12 had 25 players drafted, the fewest since the league expanded to 12 teams, per longtime league chronicler Jon Wilner.

A handful of UA players have a chance to sign with clubs as free agents. They include receiver and Tucson product Stanley Berryhill III; kicker Lucas Havrisik; defensive linemen Trevon Mason and Mo Diallo; and linebacker Kenny Hebert.

Lopez, who already has become a popular figure in Houston, announced the Texans’ fourth-round pick from Monterrey, Mexico. The Cardinals will play a game in Mexico City this season. The 2022 NFL schedule will be announced on May 12.

