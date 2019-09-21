Taylor’s take: J.J. breaks down UA running backs

Arizona’s J.J. Taylor generally uses an economy of words, but he’s happy to talk about his fellow running backs.

Below are Taylor’s takes on the four other scholarship tailbacks in the Wildcats’ RB room – followed by another back’s take on Taylor, who doesn’t like to talk about himself.

J.J. Taylor on …

Gary Brightwell: “He's got amazing speed. But then he also has great physicality.”

Bam Smith: “He's a very smart player and very shifty. You can see how he plays, like he's been there before.”

Nathan Tilford: “He’s strong. He’s a big guy. You really gotta work to make that tackle if you really want to get him down.”

Michael Wiley: “Fast and shifty guy. If he gets into open space, nine times out of 10 you're not gonna catch him or touch him.”

And here’s Brightwell’s synopsis of Taylor:

“He's a great leader. Also, he's a physical runner. He has a lot of juke moves. He went viral off a couple of them.”

-Michael Lev